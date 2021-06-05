EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.25% of AMMO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $19,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,643,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in AMMO by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 551,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,350 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at $3,071,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.