EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 177,022 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

