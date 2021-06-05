EAM Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,909 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Accuray worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accuray by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Accuray by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

ARAY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

