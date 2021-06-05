EAM Investors LLC Sells 17,406 Shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $544.78 million, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

