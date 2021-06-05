EAM Investors LLC Sells 196,952 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,952 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of MannKind worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

