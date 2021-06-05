EAM Investors LLC Sells 42,091 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,091 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sterling Construction worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $717.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

