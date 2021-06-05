EAM Investors LLC Sells 45,623 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,623 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.72% of Innodata worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,855 shares in the company, valued at $78,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $208,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,257 shares of company stock worth $933,859. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 2.08. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

