EAM Investors LLC Sells 69,613 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,613 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.53% of HyreCar worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 66.7% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. HyreCar Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 over the last 90 days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

