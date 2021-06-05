EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.97% of Ampco-Pittsburgh as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

AP stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,510 shares in the company, valued at $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

