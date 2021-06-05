EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Superior Industries International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,984 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUP opened at $9.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 4.87. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

