EAM Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QAD worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 129,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at $387,000. 48.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

QADA stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

