EAM Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,840 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Rekor Systems worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

REKR stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $472.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REKR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

