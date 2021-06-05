Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 15,318 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 211.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.