Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1,266.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,741 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after buying an additional 201,661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 221,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 704.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 95,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.