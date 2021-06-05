Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 40,791 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,408 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

EMR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

