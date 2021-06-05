Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 50,900 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,411,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 121,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,117,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,211. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

