Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. 37,192,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,761,284. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

