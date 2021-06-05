Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,328 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 3.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $30,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.