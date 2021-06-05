Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,870 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 3.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of International Paper worth $30,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

