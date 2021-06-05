Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $11.78 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Hess worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Hess by 5.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 98.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after purchasing an additional 467,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $294,653.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,986,146.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 856,921 shares of company stock valued at $68,085,175. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

