Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $17.29 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 180,342 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,493,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,594,722. The stock has a market cap of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.