Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,711 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period.

BLMN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.10. 1,457,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,119. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

