Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $23.71 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,777 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.02. 4,083,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,622. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

