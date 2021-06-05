Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,072 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

