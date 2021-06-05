Easterly Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,746 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,442. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

