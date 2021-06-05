Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,424 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.91. 4,210,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

