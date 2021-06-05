Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 11,314,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,192,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

