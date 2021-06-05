Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,505 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of nVent Electric worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.50. 758,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,443. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

