Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 12,810,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,723. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

