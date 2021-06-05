Easterly Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,521 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Textron worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. 1,098,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

