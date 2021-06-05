Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,164 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,164 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EQT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61. EQT Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

