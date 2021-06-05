Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.70% of Population Health Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter worth $461,000.

PHIC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 5,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

