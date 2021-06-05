Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 237,799 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up about 1.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 7,807,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,661. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.93.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.