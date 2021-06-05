EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $65,474.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.01000976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.51 or 0.09864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053585 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

