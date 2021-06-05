Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $215.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.65. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

