Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $252,660.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

