Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,084,561 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $44,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

