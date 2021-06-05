EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.02). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 76.60 ($1.00), with a volume of 324,602 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61). Also, insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total transaction of £365,000 ($476,874.84).

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

