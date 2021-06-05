Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.60 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.