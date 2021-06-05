Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.19. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 657,148 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.34.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 24,358 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.81, for a total value of C$312,140.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$908,536.60. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,238 shares of company stock worth $498,644.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.