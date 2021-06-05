Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,713 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $145.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

