Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,544 shares of company stock valued at $48,331,546 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

