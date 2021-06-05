Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $99,342.63

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $99,342.63 and $40.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.12 or 0.07377323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00176058 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 45,578,608 coins and its circulating supply is 45,527,276 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

