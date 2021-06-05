EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,969 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.46% of EMCOR Group worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $127.38 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $128.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

