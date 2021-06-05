Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.91. Emera shares last traded at C$56.77, with a volume of 417,946 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.49.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1021961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

