Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stake Cut by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,738 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.93% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $46,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.01. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

