Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

