Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 71,300 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33.
About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.
