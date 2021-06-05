Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 71,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares during the period.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.