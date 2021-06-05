Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Receives Hold Rating from Pi Financial

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$6.30 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NYSE EXK opened at $7.22 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

