Endor Protocol (EDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $398,607.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $49.41 million and $398,607.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.00516225 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004359 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

